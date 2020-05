Sidney Crosby se vytáhl! Lidem v Pittsburghu zaplatil 100 000 jídel

Mister Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”



Sidney Crosby has donated 100,000 meals to the @PghFoodBank.



Full details: https://t.co/tyZVxnVnHZ pic.twitter.com/nn0hMxBfRg