Čepice na dvoře. Stützle překonal Havláta a užil si nevšední moment

Firing home 3 goals as part of his team's 4-2 defeat of the Jets tonight, Tim Stutzle at 19 years & 113 days of age is the youngest player in @Senators franchise history to get a hat trick. Prior youngest? Martin Havlat (19 years, 329 days old on March 14, 2001 vs the Thrashers) pic.twitter.com/JJg6WyerDC