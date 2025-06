Češi v NCAA: Předvedou se i doma? Hrabal mezi špičkou i ceny pro nováčky

Looks like @UMassHockey star Goalie Michael Hrabal will be retuning for his Junior season



Hrabal was excellent this season posting a .924 SV% and 2.37 GAA in 36 Games



He was also outstanding for Czechia in the WJC



He was #UtahHc 2nd rounder in 2023 pic.twitter.com/hqQvownpY6