Češi v QMJHL: Tři nováčkovské ceny i obraty karlovarských gólmanů

Podcast OUT NOW with @jakub.brabenec and @oliversatny_



It was a hilarious episode as they had tons of funny story’s to share, such as @franky.lapenna30 obsession with the song “cigarettes” by Juice Wrld.https://t.co/VpDEwqj6FZ@IslandersHKY pic.twitter.com/1nxmhwhnlN