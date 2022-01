Další adept na první kolo draftu! Šapovaliv za mořem válí

#OHL: Czech import C Matyas Sapovaliv (2022/2004) opens the scoring for Saginaw. Saw him in Texas at the U18’s in two lopsided losses and never pegged me as a top prospect, but he’s been Saginaw’s top dog on the PP and good in all 3 zones.#2022NHLDraftpic.twitter.com/44mlO2ucxd