Dočká se draftu napodruhé? Špaček raketově vyletěl, táta mu věří

David Špaček is the highest ranked overager among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting (55th overall).



A right-handed D-man with a good shot and hockey IQ, can run a PP. Son of ex-NHLer Jaroslav.



Here are some of his best moments from the 2021-22 season#2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/KQrpNWfAh4