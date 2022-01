Galvasova úspěšná premiéra! Trenér byl z jeho výkonu překvapený

Jakub Galvas had an OUTSTANDING NHL debut tonight for the #Blackhawks tonight. Was second (23:40) on the Hawks in ice time (behind Murphy, 23:45), led the team in 5v5 xGF% (76.53%) and 5v5 xGF (0.90). Also had far and away the highest 5v5 relative xGF% (+55.01). #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/IVDO049dRN