Konec finské kapitoly: Hamara míří po podpisu s Ottawou do OHL

Welcome to Kitchener, Tomáš!



? Tomáš Hamara has committed to an @OHLHockey Standard Player Agreement and education package with the #OHLRangers.@TomasHamara comes to Kitchener after signing a three-year #NHL entry level contract with the @Senators.



?https://t.co/yPH749vayd pic.twitter.com/IuFnu2A8ws