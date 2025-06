Makar získal podruhé Norris Trophy, překvapivá ceremonie na něj čekala na golfu

Halfway to fore. ????



A golf outing with friends turned into a surprise party to celebrate Cale Makar's second James Norris Memorial Trophy! ????



