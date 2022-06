Nepříjemná dohra finále MS! Driedger přijde o většinu příští sezony NHL

#SeaKraken goaltender Chris Driedger suffered a torn right ACL during the third period of Team Canada’s Gold Medal match vs. Finland at the #IIHFWorlds on May 29.



He had successful knee surgery on June 6 and is expected to have a 7-9 month recovery