POHLED: Nečas v Coloradu? Únik a skvostné spojení, Lavina se bude valit ještě rychleji!

With the addition of Martin Necas, the @Avalanche now have two of the three players who sit atop the leaderboard for 22+ & 20+ mile-per-hour bursts in 2024-25 (also Nathan MacKinnon). Necas also owns the fastest max. speed by a skater this season (24.49 mph on Dec. 5). #NHLStats https://t.co/n8Xkb0UgzT