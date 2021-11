Super série Terryho končí! Dýchal na záda Perrymu i Selännemu

Most points by an @AnaheimDucks player in the team's first 12 games of a season:

17- Teemu Selanne (1999-2000)

15- Troy Terry (2021-22) Posting an assist and the OT winner in a 3-2 defeat of VAN tonight

15- Paul Kariya (1998-99)

15- Paul Kariya (2000-01)

15- Corey Perry (2009-10) pic.twitter.com/xeQR6sxfDu