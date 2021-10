Výstroj z lega nese štěstí. Dobeš vlétl do NCAA impozantně

‼️LEGO + @CCMGoalie‼️



Two passions converge in @7doby1’s new custom @CCMHockey kit. Dobeš explained to us “I wanted all red pads and my first idea for some reason were a Lego cubes. Lego was always one of my favorite ‘toys’ growing up. I think, it’s special to have lego pads.” pic.twitter.com/jEhK4BJaN7