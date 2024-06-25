X: Martina Navrátilová pila ze Stanley Cupu, Luongo si nechal naservírovat do poháru těstoviny

27. června 16:00Radim Sochor
Střípky ze sociální sítě X, jak probíhaly oslavy Floridy. Stanley Cup dal napít mnoha celebritám, syn Tarasenka má další fotku na památku a pivo teklo proudem. Podívejte se sami!
THE #STANLEYCUP IS IN THE ROOM ???? pic.twitter.com/QXzD8ekAGt
— NHL (@NHL) June 25, 2024
Keith Tkachuk taking a sip from the Stanley Cup courtesy of his son Matthew Tkachuk and captain Aleksander Barkov. What a moment.
— Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelson23) June 25, 2024
#StanleyCupFinals #FloridaPanthers pic.twitter.com/3hR93VgeLu
The Stanley Cup woke up at Elbo Room, took quick rinse in the Atlantic Ocean, went for a stroll on Las Olas, and is now feasting at Greek Islands Taverna.
— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) June 26, 2024
Next it will buy property in Fort Lauderdale and wonder why it ever lived in the north. pic.twitter.com/FlYzNwsix0
Aleksander Barkov showed up to the club in Miami with the Stanley Cup, rocking a Jari Kurri jersey, and started a “Barky” chant.
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 27, 2024
Legendary stuff ???????????? (via @baileyveronica_) pic.twitter.com/UVUbKGbmxp
No stranger to a trophy celebration ????????
— wta (@WTA) June 27, 2024
59-time major winner @Martina Navratilova bumps into #StanleyCup champs @FlaPanthers at a restaurant!pic.twitter.com/RkRXoVNMJV
THE FLORIDA PANTHERS AND THE STANLEY CUP AT ELEVEN ????????
— Giselle Espinales (@GiselleSports) June 27, 2024
(????: Miriam Tapia) pic.twitter.com/Vp1dM4t0im
Grand total of 39 Florida fans celebrating the Stanley Cup win ????
— Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) June 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/q6PgsvFCZp
Nothing like driving along and suddenly spotting the Florida Panthers with the Stanley Cup on the side of the road ????☀️pic.twitter.com/69dubjx3FF
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 25, 2024
The Stanley Cup has made it to the Atlantic Ocean ????#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ETsZuQFZ4W
— David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024
Vladimir Tarasenko’s son, Artem, was two days old when he took a photo inside the Stanley Cup in 2019, when the Blues won.
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 26, 2024
Five years later, and he’s growing up in Lord Stanley ???????? pic.twitter.com/Kpg6HHf2KC
Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett nearly drowned a man with beer from the Stanley Cup ????
— David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024
????????????????????#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/P7fr0fcM10
ROBERTO LUONGO IS EATING PASTA OUT OF THE STANLEY CUP ????????
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 27, 2024
(via @strombone1) pic.twitter.com/dcMpEx7Pwy
ISSN 1214-5718 | dotazy na redakci: redakce@nhl.cz, obchod/reklama: obchod@hokej.cz, technický provoz: webmaster@hokej.cz
© Copyright - Všechna loga a známky NHL, loga a známky týmů NHL, jakožto další vlastnické materiály včetně log konferencí a obrázků Stanley Cupu jsou vlastnictvím NHL, NHL Enterprises, L.P. a příslušných týmů. © NHL Enterprises, L.P. Všechna práva vyhrazena.