bahis siteleri

NHL.cz na Facebooku

NHL

X: Martina Navrátilová pila ze Stanley Cupu, Luongo si nechal naservírovat do poháru těstoviny

27. června 16:00

Radim Sochor

Střípky ze sociální sítě X, jak probíhaly oslavy Floridy. Stanley Cup dal napít mnoha celebritám, syn Tarasenka má další fotku na památku a pivo teklo proudem. Podívejte se sami!

Share on Google+

Aktuálně z nhl.cz

Holland do Chicaga? Edmonton už legendu jako GM nechce, na draft nepojede

27. června 14:00

Hlavně nezaspat! Floridu čeká po triumfu těžké léto

27. června 11:30

Edmonton? Uvidíme, jestli zůstanu, váhá Draisaitl

27. června 9:38

Vyráží za novým dobrodružstvím. Vždy budete v mém srdci, loučí se Ullmark s Bostonem

26. června 19:30

nhl.cz doporučuje

Kde skončí Nečas? Spekuluje se o Columbusu i Bostonu

31. května 14:00

Tkachuk rozjíždí novou rivalitu. Pastrňákovi vyslovil za bitku uznání

10. května 16:00

Draftová loterie překvapení nepřinesla. První bude vybírat San Jose

8. května 5:31

POHLED: Hlavní postavou sedmého utkání nebyl Pastrňák, ale Lindholm

5. května 14:16

NHL.cz

Projekty

Organizace

RSS | Kontakt | Všeobecné obchodní podmínky a pravidla | Cookies | Nastavení soukromí | Reklama - Provozovatel BPA sport marketing a.s. ve spolupráci s eSports, s.r.o.

ISSN 1214-5718 | dotazy na redakci: redakce@nhl.cz, obchod/reklama: obchod@hokej.cz, technický provoz: webmaster@hokej.cz

© Copyright - Všechna loga a známky NHL, loga a známky týmů NHL, jakožto další vlastnické materiály včetně log konferencí a obrázků Stanley Cupu jsou vlastnictvím NHL, NHL Enterprises, L.P. a příslušných týmů. © NHL Enterprises, L.P. Všechna práva vyhrazena.